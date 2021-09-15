Fargo’s Spirit of the Sandbagger monument honors flood fighters

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A ribbon cutting ceremony is honoring the community’s acts of service in its efforts to fight floods.

The City of Fargo joined the Fargo Lions Club in celebrating its 100 year anniversary and its contribution in raising $200,000 to build The Spirit of the Sandbagger monument.

The donor-funded structure recognizes both the club as well as the people in the community who committed their time and service by making sandbags to help fight floods.

“It is crucial that we honor the men and women with steadfast dedication to their neighbors, their city and community never wavered. We had 100,000 volunteers in our community fighting the flood fight and I’ll always remember the great work all our flood fighters did,” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.

Permanent bronze plaques will also be installed in front of the monument with the names of the artists and donors who helped dedicate the monument.