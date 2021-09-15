Liquor control board recommends extending nightclub’s liquor license suspension

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Liquor Control Board on Wednesday voted against a motion to revoke the liquor license for the Africa International Restaurant and Night Club. Instead, the board approved a recommendation that the Fargo City Commission extend the club’s liquor license suspension for an additional 30 days.

The city commission suspended the nightclub’s liquor license in July. Police responded to numerous calls for service at the nightclub between February and May. The nightclub’s parking lot was the scene of a fatal shooting May 23.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski told the liquor control board Wednesday that he strongly recommends revoking the liquor license. Zibolski has said the nightclub is a threat to public safety and said he has many concerns, including underage patrons, the potential for over-intoxication and guns on the premises.

The nightclub’s owners recently hired a new manager and attorneys to assist with the application process. The attorneys pleaded with the board to give the nightclub more time to address the city’s concerns.

The Fargo City Commission will hold a meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss the Liquor Control Board’s recommendations.