Longtime Fargo city attorney to step down

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo City Attorney Erik Johnson is stepping down. His resignation is effective at the end of the year.

Johnson delivered his resignation letter to city administrator Bruce Grubb calling it an “absolute privilege” to represent the city, commissioners, mayors, department heads and employees.

Johnson has represented the city in various forms since 1985. He says the time seemed right to make the decision.

Johnson says his departure had nothing to do with his position that Mayor Tim Mahoney cannot seek another term next June, based on the city’s term limit ordinance.