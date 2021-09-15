West Fargo assistant police chief Jerry Boyer resigns

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A city spokesperson says West Fargo Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer has resigned.

His last day with the department will be Oct. 1.

Boyer has been on paid administrative leave “due to an ongoing, internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters” since August 19.

West Fargo Communication Director Melissa Richards says the internal investigation of Boyer has not been closed, so the city can’t give any more information.

Boyer was interim chief after Chief Heith Janke resigned in April 2020 and was a finalist to take over for him until Denis Otterness was hired in September.