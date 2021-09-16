North Dakota judge cited for DUI

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A North Dakota district court judge has been cited for DUI after police say she hit two parked cars in downtown Fargo.

Police responded to a crash at around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 near the corner of 1st Avenue North and Broadway. The driver was identified as 52 year-old Cherie Clark.

Public information officer Jessica Schindeldecker says officers detected signs of impairment, conducted standardized field sobriety tests and a breath test. Clark was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Clark is based in Jamestown. She was appointed to the bench in 2017. She was formerly a prosecutor in the Cass County States Attorney’s Office.

A phone message for Clark was not immediately returned.