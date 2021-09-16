Photo gallery: See inside Amazon’s Fargo Fulfillment Center

FARGO (KVRR) – After more than a year of construction and planning, final preparations are being made for Amazon’s Fargo Fulfillment Center to officially open Sunday, Sept. 19.

The 1.1 million square foot building has 1.3 million square feet of floor space. In addition to the warehouse, the building includes several offices, prayer rooms and a medical clinic. The structure is 1/4 mile long and nearly an 1/8 mile wide. It is the largest building in North Dakota.

Amazon plans to employ up to 1,000 fulltime workers at the Fargo location.