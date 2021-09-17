Horace Football Wins First Home Game in Program History

Scored on first drive and won 38-8 over Davies

HORACE, N.D — An historic night — at horace high school — as the football team — played its first home game — after the program — got its start– last fall..

The hawks — had a start to remember.

The defense — forced a three and out — to give their offense — a short field — and the offense delivered — two plays later — with their first touchdown..

This is the hawks — last season — playing at the junior varsity level — before beginning play — in 11a next season..

Players have already set — the right foundation — and want it to continue.

” I want it to be built around family and hope in the sense we can come together as a team and community and really grow together and be one intead of divided.”

“I want it to be a positive and energetic culture. I want everyone to be happy all the time and keep each other and the energy up.

” just a winning culture with a lot of excitement and feeling hype to be out here.”

“We’ve all gone through this together. We started off with just 14 guys so it’s been really fun.”

Hawks would go on to win — the game — over davies — 38-8..

Their next game is monday – against kindred..