Judge pleads guilty to drunken driving charge

FARGO (KVRR) – A state district court judge has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge after police say she crashed into two parked cars in downtown Fargo.

Judge Cherie Clark of Jamestown pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in Fargo Municipal Court. Clark did not appear in court. Clark’s attorney, Jesse Lange, entered the plea on her behalf.

Clark was given a suspended 30-day jail sentence, $650 fine and ordered to complete a chemical dependency evaluation.

Fargo police responded to a crash at around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 near the corner of 1st Avenue North and Broadway. The driver was identified as Clark. Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker says officers detected signs of impairment, conducted standardized field sobriety tests and a breath test.

“On September 11, 2021, Fargo police cited me for impaired driving. The arresting officer was courteous, compassionate, and professional. At the officer’s request, I completed a breath test. The results were .094, which is above the legal limit of .08. As an elected official, I am expected to set a positive example. I failed to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions” Clark said in a written statement.

“I will faithfully comply with the terms and conditions imposed by the Court as consequences for my decision. I extend my sincere apologies to the voters of my district, to my family and colleagues, and to the entire community. I will work tirelessly to restore the diminished trust and confidence resulting from my actions.”

Clark is based in Jamestown. She was previously a prosecutor in the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.