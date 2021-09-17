Moorhead company’s work vehicle vandalized and robbed

MOORHEAD, Minn, (KVRR) — A Moorhead business is asking the community for help after it was vandalized and robbed.

In the overnight hours of late Tuesday to early morning Wednesday, flooring company ‘Hands Down Flooring and Tile’ was robbed of about $4000 dollars worth of equipment.

“Our new hire went out to load tools up in the van and there he finds a broken window and a bunch of tools missing,” Hands Down Flooring and Tile Marketing Director, Shane Busby said.

Aside from the broken window and tools taken out of the van, no other theft or vandalism was reported.

Busby says it’s devastating not only to the business, but to the associates who had just received new equipment.

“We were missing all of our cordless batteries, which put a damper on things when you can’t run any of your power tools. There were several new power tools, all new stuff that we just purchased in upgrading this year. It was a shot, our installers got new tools and got them taken away pretty much right away,” said Busby.

Busby hopes bringing light to the situation may help other businesses in the area avoid the same fate.

“We really just want to raise awareness to everybody in the neighborhood and in the community to keep an eye on their stuff; it could happen to anyone,” Busby added.

Busby says security measures will be reinforced and hopes the community may keep an eye out for the sale of the stolen equipment.

“We’re not getting our hope’s up, we hope we do, but now we have to be more careful. We’re going to have to invest in cameras, make sure we take the time to part the things away in the shop and just not be complacent,” said Busby.

The company has filed a police reported, but so far there are no leads in the investigation.