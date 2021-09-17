Police looking for owner of pit bull that attacked woman and her dog

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo police say a woman and her dog were attacked by a pit bull. It happened outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block 32nd Street South Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

The owner told police the white and gray pit bull came running at her dog unprovoked. The woman attempted to get her dog away but the pit bull had her pet by the neck and she was cut on the wrist trying to separate the dogs.

The pit bull ran away with a female and couldn’t be found.

Officers believe they know the identity of the dog’s owner. The incident is still under investigation.