Northern Plains Botanic Garden aims for improvement

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Northern Plains Botanic Garden is adding a taste of fall to its grounds.

At its ‘Scarecrows in the Garden’ event, the Botanic Society placed locally crafted scarecrows for sale to help raise funds for the garden.

Part of the event also included pumpkins sales, baked goods and handcrafted art and jewelry.

All of the proceeds will go towards benefiting the developments and improvements around the facility.

“The maintenance of our gardens and further development. We’re really trying to get our Japanese garden further developed and all of the gardens always take lots of maintenance. People find it really peaceful here and it’s really for that. It’s also for teaching about the environment. We have an edible forest that people can learn from,” Northern Plains Botanic Garden’s Joyce Pettinger said.

The Botanic Garden is free and open to the public but donations are encouraged.