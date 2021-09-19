Traffic Diverted After Person Climbs To Outside of Overpass Fence on I-94

FARGO, N.D. — For the second time in three weeks, authorities respond to a person on the outside of an overpass fence on I-94 in Fargo.

Traffic was slowed and temporarily diverted around 9 p.m. Saturday.

It took around 45 minutes for Fargo Fire to help bring the person on the outside of the fence on the 42nd Street overpass down to the ground.

Around 15 squad cars from multiple agencies helped with traffic control.

Traffic was stalled on I-94 on August 30 when a man was found on the other side of the 45th Street overpass.