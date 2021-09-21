Border reopening delay causing economic hardships in Grand Cities

"Every business in Grand Forks has been eagerly awaiting for the border to reopen because the Canadian visitors are a huge economic boom to this whole region."

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The effects of the U.S. – Canadian border closure grows as travel restrictions are extended for another month.

As of March of 2020 U.S.-Canadian border restrictions have placed an economic hardship on businesses that rely on tourism to stay afloat.

Now the Biden Administration is preventing the Canadian dollar from boosting the local economy for at least another month as the delay in the border reopening extended through October 21st.

“The border crossing at Pembina and the Canadian border has been closed now for almost a year-and-a-half. I think most of our businesses have adjusted to this change because it’s been 18 months. That said, every business in Grand Forks has been eagerly awaiting for the border to reopen because the Canadian visitors are a huge economic boom to this whole region,” Grand Forks / East Grand Forks Chamber President and CEO Barry Wilfahrt said.

Wilfahrt says the hospitality industry has seen the hardest impacts of all, but even with economic relief, they are still dealing with the loss of tourism.

“Hotels have certainly been hit the hardest in my community and the restaurants have also been hit. Some of the COVID relief money has certainly helped them, but this has definitely been a set back for that whole hospitality sector. It’s been very significant,” said Wilfahrt.

Wilfahrt says after 18 months of dealing with border restrictions, businesses have learned to adjust, and things are slightly looking up with recent events.

“A lot of businesses had to make some major changes. We’ve seen businesses reduce hours, we’ve seen them reduce staff, we’ve seen a lot of changes. But really from an event point of view we’re back live again. We’ve had a lot of events in our community over the last several months and things for the most part here are 100 percent open. So, the border is kind of that last piece of the puzzle that is not 100 percent open,” Wilfahrt said.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says sales tax revenue is exceeding pre-pandemic levels, but it is imperative the border reopens fully to reignite commerce and get loved ones back together.