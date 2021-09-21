Commissioners approve new Cass County mask mandate

FARGO (KVRR) – On a vote of 3-2, Cass County Commissioners have reinstated a mask policy for members of the public and county employees.

The mask mandate was approved Monday evening. Commissioners Jim Kapitan, Duane Breitling and Mary Scherling voted in favor of the mandate. Commissioners Chad Peterson and Rick Steen oppose the mandate.

The policy will remain in place until rescinded or amended.

The new mask policy says: