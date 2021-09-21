Commissioners approve new Cass County mask mandate
FARGO (KVRR) – On a vote of 3-2, Cass County Commissioners have reinstated a mask policy for members of the public and county employees.
The mask mandate was approved Monday evening. Commissioners Jim Kapitan, Duane Breitling and Mary Scherling voted in favor of the mandate. Commissioners Chad Peterson and Rick Steen oppose the mandate.
The policy will remain in place until rescinded or amended.
The new mask policy says:
- Cloth and disposable paper masks are acceptable for limiting the spread of COVID-19.
- Disposable masks will be provided to all visitors at the entrances to all County buildings including the Courthouse, Annex, Jail, Law Enforcement Center, Highway Department & Emergency Management Offices.
- Visitors shall wear the mask provided throughout their stay in a County Building. (Unless they indicate they are unable to wear a mask.)
- Employees shall wear masks while in County buildings in the following situations:
- Anytime they meet with a member of the public indoors.
- Anytime they are in an indoor space with others in close proximity (masks are not needed in your own office space if no one else is present but are needed when you leave your space going to communal areas.)
- Employees are strongly encouraged to wear masks while in-doors in non-county buildings in the following situations:
- Anytime they meet with a member of the public indoors.
- Anytime they are in an indoor space with others in close proximity