Confirmation Hearing Begins For Duluth Native Tom Nides

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduces a fellow Minnesota native at a Senate Foreign Relations committee confirmation hearing.

Tom Nides was nominated by President Joe Biden to become the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

The native of Duluth told the committee that his top priorities will include expanding economic relations between the U.S. and Israel and helping the country strengthen its security.

Nides has past government experience in the Office of the United States Trade Representative and later served as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

“Now more then ever we need an ambassador dedicated to fostering lasting peace and stability,” said Klobuchar.

“I’m confident that as ambassador, Tom will further the close alliance between our two nations and our commitment to prosperity in the region for generations to come.”

Nides most recently served as vice-chairman of Morgan Stanley.