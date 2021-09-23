Fargo man accused of hitting, choking 11 year-old girl

FARGO (KVRR) – Cass County Prosecutors are accusing a Fargo man of striking and choking an 11-year-old girl during a confrontation earlier this week.

Court documents say on Tuesday, the girl and four boys had been playing basketball in the 2700-block of 33-1/2 Ave. S. when 73-year-old Larry Baldner called them the “n” word and told them to get off his property.

The complaint says Baldner slapped the girl on the face, grabbed her by the hair and neck, and lifted her off the ground, partially choking her for 5-6 seconds.

When officers arrived, police say Baldner was handcuffed because he was confrontational and uncooperative.

Baldner is also charged with preventing arrest and simple assault. Bond was set at $3,000.