See spooky history during Ghost Tours at Bonanzaville

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Bonanzaville is inviting people to join in on a historical night tour of the Pioneer Village and hear some truly haunting stories from North Dakota’s past.

For the Ghost Tours at Bonanzaville, groups of people will go through six buildings and hear historical tales of dark history that occurred in Fargo, Cass County or in the red river valley.

“Because that is something a lot of people don’t know about. People wanna hear about the nicer history of things, this is an opportunity for people to hear about the darker side of history that has occurred through the state so like murders, hangings, suicides things like that,” said Curator Kaitlyn Anderson.

Bonanzaville serves as the setting, and the tour guides share the unnerving stories from the past that have remained in the shadows.

“It really sets the scene cause because its at night so we go around with flashlights you know, its really nice for the visitors because it adds that spooky feel we go through all the buildings and its completely dark,” added Anderson who is the curator for the tours.

Many of the stories told reveal a haunting and dark side of North Dakota that have been buried long by time.

“It adds a spooky feel since its October and Halloween is coming up and we typically get a lot of movement and activity and its really weird for the guests to kinda go through and explore and we open up the barriers for them to go beyond to tour,” Anderson said.

The tour encourages people to wear a mask.

Ghost Tours are offered Friday and Saturday nights. Each tour is $35 and we have more information here.