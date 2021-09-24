Candlelight vigil honors Anyiwei Maciek

Maciek helped organize marches for the Black Lives Matter movement in the Fargo area.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People come together at a candlelight vigil honoring a Fargo woman.

The vigil celebrates the life of 23-year-old Anyiwei Maciek who helped organize and push marches for the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the Fargo area.

That includes the march in May 2020 in Fargo following George Floyd’s death.

Maciek unexpectedly passed away earlier this month on September 9th.

“Anyiwei is on the ancestral plains now. I know that she’s going to continue to be my shield. I know that she’s going to continue to fight for good in this world. That girl was 23-years-old and she changed this entire city,” OneFargo Founder, Wes Philome said.

Maciek leaves behind a one year old girl.

A Go Fund Me is looking to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses.