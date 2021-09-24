Fargo Marathon expecting fewer runners this year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Runners are getting ready for the Fargo Marathon weekend.

The marathon and half marathon kick off tomorrow at the Fargodome and will take runners throughout Fargo and Moorhead neighborhoods, bike paths and trails along the Red River.

Throughout the race, runners will get pumped up with live music from more than 50 bands and DJ’s.

After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the marathon’s director says he’s glad for the race to be back, but the numbers aren’t what they used to be.

“For the marathon about 1,500, about 2,300, 2,400 for the half marathon. So, not bad. How that compares to previous years with the marathon I will just flat out tell you its way down, typically we’re 16 to 18 thousand people,” Fargo Marathon Director, Mark Knutson said.

The Fargo Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.