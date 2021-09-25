Man seriously hurt, vehicle starts on fire after rear-ending farm truck near Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR) – Authorities say a 21-year-old Edmore man was seriously hurt after he rear-ended a farm truck Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 2 near Devils Lake, North Dakota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says James Holden was driving westbound on the highway when he rear-ended 39-year-old Jeremy Swanson’s farm truck.

Swanson was preparing to turn left onto an intersecting road.

Holden’s pickup truck caught on fire. He was helped out of the truck by Swanson and others.

Swanson was not hurt.

Holden was transported by air to Sanford Health in Fargo with serious injuries.

Authorities say Holden was wearing a seatbelt. Swanson was not.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.