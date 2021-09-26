Two Devils Lake People Dead In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Hunter

HUNTER, N.D. — Two people from Devils Lake are dead after a three vehicle crash south of Hunter, North Dakota.

Saturday afternoon around 2:45, a vehicle was waiting to turn into a private driveway from Highway 18 when it was hit by a truck, which pushed it into the path of an oncoming car.

Both occupants of the car were killed including an 82 year old Richard Nelson and 69 year old Marilyn Sandbeck.

One of the juveniles in the SUV was taken by AirMed to Sanford in Fargo.

The other occupants were taken by ambulance to Fargo.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.