UPDATE: Names Released of Two Dead In Head-On Crash South of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Two people are dead after an early morning head-on crash on I-29 near Fargo.

Just after one Sunday morning, an SUV was southbound on I-29 and a truck was northbound about 7 miles south of Fargo near mile marker 53.

The area is currently under road construction and I-29 was head-to-head traffic.

The truck crossed the center line and struck the SUV head on.

The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Ricky Pender of Moorhead, and the driver of the vehicle he hit, 27-year-old Skylur Koch of Fargo, were both killed.

A female passenger inside the truck was taken to a Fargo hospital along with the two SUV passengers with serious injuries.

I-29 was closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.