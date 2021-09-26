UPDATE: West Fargo Police Learn Identity of Bike Crash Victim

WEST FARGO, N.D. — UPDATE from West Fargo Police: The juvenile has been identified and his family has been located.

The West Fargo Police Department would like to thank the community for their help and join you in extending our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family tonight.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no further comments or information can be given at this time.

**Original Story Below**

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police in West Fargo need help identifying a young bicycle rider who was hit by a vehicle.

They say he is around 14-years-old, white with a thin build and brown hair.

He was riding a gray Roadmaster bike when he was hit around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on 33rd Avenue East near Cash Wise in West Fargo.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

A Cass Clay Alert was sent out within a one a half mile radius of the crash site to help with identification.

If you have any information, contact police at (701) 451-7660.