Life 97.9 cuts the ribbon on its new studio

A local Christian radio station holds a ribbon cutting for its new studio after a long process of finding the right place.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) After struggling with an aging building, Life 97.9 found their new home by the way of Dakota Plains Realty.

The ribbon cutting was not open to the public, but members of the media and donors were invited to visit the new facilities and meet with staff.

The station manager says the new facilities allow the stations to continue to bring hope to the area.

“We’re very pleased and proud to be a part of the Fargo-West Fargo-Moorhead Community. We are so grateful for the chamber of commerce for bringing this ribbon cutting ceremony together and we are excited to continue ministering here in the years ahead,” Doug Smith said.

Life 97.9 has been serving the Red River Valley since 1955.