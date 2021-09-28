Frostival 2022 plans underway, public input wanted

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — It may be unseasonably warm, but cooler weather is on the minds of those at the Moorhead Business Association.

They have been planning for this winter’s Frostival festivities since February. Now it’s time for them to hear from the community about what people would like to see at this year’s event. They are inviting the public for a brainstorming session Thursday at noon at the Moorhead American Legion.

“We’re just inviting anybody to come out,” explained Nick Lehr with Moorhead Business Association. “Tell us your ideas for what you want to see in Frostival because we want everybody to know that cold is cool.”

“Just bring your ideas. A lot of collaborating will be going on. Different businesses will probably say, ‘Hey, I’ll join in with you on this,’ and let’s just make it fun and think outside of the box,” Sheri Larson said.

You do not have to be an MBA member to attend Thursday’s meeting.

There are 42 events already planned for this year’s Frostival.