Woman Arrested During Brawl At Fargo South Is Charged

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We have new information in an exclusive story we brought you Monday night about a brawl that erupted in a Fargo South parking lot Friday night during a football game.

A woman who was arrested, Alisha Mayho of Fargo, has now been charged with resisting police, a misdemeanor.

She was released from jail on Saturday after posting bond.

Mayho’s next court appearance is set for next month.

Two juveniles were transported to detention while witnesses tell us another one ran away from an officer.

It is not clear what the fight was over.

Fargo School District released a statement thanking the officers’ quick attention to the situation.