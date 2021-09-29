Messiah Lutheran Church raises $6,100 for Honor Flight

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local church is helping honor military veterans in our community.

After a successful Fourth of July event held at Messiah Lutheran Church that helped raise funds in support of veterans, they are now providing even more support for the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

A check presentation of around $6,100 is benefiting the honor flight. It will support up to six veterans.

“While we’re not flying due to covid our veterans are dying. So, once we get going again we are going to try and take as many flights as we can and without the generous contributions of the messiah Lutheran church in the community we can’t fly and without the generous contributions of the messiah church and the community we can’t fly without that,” Honor Flight Secretary Board of Directors Diane Moderow said.

The next honor flight is being planned for the spring.