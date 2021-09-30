Rural Wahpeton cemetery vandalized

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Don Resler says he was shocked when he went to Calvary Cemetery southwest of Wahpeton Sunday and discovered gravestones had been vandalized. No arrest has been made.

Resler, the cemetery groundskeeper, says three large stone markers were knocked over but were not broken. Several large metal vases were also damaged and will have to be replaced. Eight ground-level markers were driven over, leaving some tire marks. At least one had moved off its base.

Resler says several broken pieces from the vehicle were also found at the site and taken as evidence by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation.

Resler believes the damage was done sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. The damage is estimated at $1,000.