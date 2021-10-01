LIVE: Hidden Toxins in Your Kids’ Halloween Products

It's the kind of scary you *don't* want for scary season.

We’re kicking off Halloween season and our Ghoul Morning coverage this month with a story about a kind of witches’ brew you don’t want any parts of.

Environmental toxins are out there, and toxins specialist Tonya Harris has some tips on finding the hidden ones to keep them away from your kids.

Harris is a childhood cancer survivor who just came out with the new book The Slightly Greener Method: Detoxifying Your Home Is Easier, Faster, and Less Expensive Than You Think.

And even she admits it can be hard to keep up with all the new products hitting shelves for the Halloween season.

New products in costume lines, masks, makeup, candy and packaging are hitting the market every day, Harris said.

She’s got some tips on how to spot the ones that are most likely to contain toxins, and how to come up with cleaner alternatives for your kids.

She Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about how to off-gas masks made of vinyl, how to figure out whether there are heavy metals in your kids’ facepaint, and why it might not just be the sugar to blame for making your kids bounce off the walls this Halloween season.

For more information: