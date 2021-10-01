Video: Bear spotted walking through Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – Bear sightings are on the rise in Minnesota, and one of them was recently spotted walking through some areas of Detroit Lakes.

Surveillance video captured a bear walking near the front door of a Dairy Queen. A bear was also seen walking along the McKinley Plaza and spotted in a tree along Lori Ave.

The drought has made it more difficult for bears to find food as they prepare for hibernation. This time time of year, black bears are trying to eat as many as 10,000 to 15,000 calories a day.