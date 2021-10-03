Man Back In Custody After Getting Away During Arrest in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man who escaped custody while being taken to jail Saturday afternoon in Fargo, was found around 9 Saturday night.

Police tell us 20-year-old Christian Underwood was found in the 1800 block of 14 1/2 Street South and taken into custody without incident.

Officers spent hours searching for Underwood after he escaped while being taken into custody for violating a protection order.

They say he was not believed to be a danger to the public.