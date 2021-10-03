Woman Shot In Leg During Disturbance, Police Searching for Suspects

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman is shot in the leg during a disturbance between two women and two men and police are searching for the suspect.

It happened around 2 this morning in the 600 block of Broadway.

Fargo detectives are reviewing video to identify the shooter.

They say the male suspects are both black, one is 6’3″ with a thin build. The second man is shorter with dread locks and gold tips.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact Fargo police at 701-451-7660.

You may also submit a tip by texting your tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.