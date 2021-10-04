Future of Broadway Bridge could be made soon

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A decision on what to do with the closed Broadway Bridge in north Fargo could be made next month.

The 30-year-old bridge, which links Fargo with Clay County, was closed after a February inspection revealed structural problems.

Jointly owned by the city of Fargo and Clay County, Fargo traffic engineer Jeremy Gorden says the cost of demolition and replacement is estimated at between $4 million and $5 million.

An engineering consultant has been hired. Gorden says the results of the consultant’s report will help determine the next step.