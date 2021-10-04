Kansas to perform at Scheels Arena May 21

FARGO (KVRR) – Kansas will conclude the U.S. portion of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour with a performance at Scheels Arena in Fargo on Saturday, May 21.

Originally launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Point of Know Return album, the band will perform the album in its entirety. The tour showcases classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, fan favorites, and selections from the band’s latest

studio album The Absence of Presence.

Current band members include original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

Tickets and premium seat & merchandise packages will go on sale Friday, October 8 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Scheels Arena Box Office. Ticket information can be found at www.kansasband.com.