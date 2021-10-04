Student hospitalized after school shooting in Hettinger, ND

HETTINGER, N.D. (KVRR) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a student is in the hospital after shooting themselves at Hettinger Public School.

It happened 11:15 AM mountain time Monday.

Authorities say the school was immediately put into lockdown. Officials say students were released to their parents once the building was cleared.

Officials say the student’s condition is unknown and no other students, faculty or staff were involved in the shooting.

There is no school tomorrow and counseling will be available.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hettinger Fire Department and West River Health Services ambulance responded.