West Fargo revises enrollment numbers

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Public Schools is reporting a record increase in the number of students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The official enrollment is 12,254 students. That’s an addition of 639 students from last year and an increase of 2,258 students from 2016.

West Fargo Public Schools is the 2nd largest school district in North Dakota. Bismarck is the largest. Fargo is ranked 3rd.