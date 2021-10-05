Davies’ Wins Girls Golf State Title; Bartley Wins Individual Title In Five-Hole Playoff

Davies Sophomore Lexi Bartley wins state title over defending state champion

FARGO, N.D. — A show was put on at Edgewood Country Club as the Class A Girls Golf State Title had to be decided in a playoff.

Davies sophomore Lexi Bartley won on the fifth playoff hole over three-time state champions from Bismarck Century, Hannah Herbal.

“Coach taught me a lot. Take it one stroke at a time,:” Bartley said. “First shot matters and you look at that shot and that shot only. It was very scary. The whole crowd is watching but I just kept my eyes forward.”

“I told her the hole before. You have to finish this,” head coach Lisa Schwinden said, I am tired and hungry. This has been a really long day. I looked at her on that last putt. Gave her a little wink and a nod. I knew it was going in. I knew she had it. She made so many clutch putts all day long so I knew it was going in.”

The Eagles win their fourth state championship and first since 2015.