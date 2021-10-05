Fargo woman dies three weeks after crash

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo woman has died nearly three weeks after being involved in a crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Krassimira Utecht was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Jansen Hernandez of Prior Lake, Minnesota on September 15th. The crash happened on the 4700 block of South University Drive around 8:00. Troopers say a car heading east collided with the motorcycle which was heading south.

Utecht and Hernandez were taken to the hospital. Troopers say they weren’t wearing helmets. Authorities say Utecht died Monday.

The 16-year-old driver of the car and her 12-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation with charges under consideration.