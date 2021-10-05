North Dakota National Guard send-off ceremony set for Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum will attend a send off ceremony Friday for 125 North Dakota National Guard members being deployed to the southern border.

The Bismarck-based 957th multi-role bridge unit will support U.S. Customs and Border Protection in ongoing efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. It will be a year-long mission. Burgum said the request for assistance came from the Army.

South Dakota is also sending 125 soldiers to the southern border.

Burgum continues to call on the Biden administration to address the humanitarian and security crisis at the border.