Man indicted for murder in the death of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Red Lake Man is indicted by a federal grand jury on first degree murder in the shooting death of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke.

Court documents say five officers were doing a welfare check at 28-year-old David Donnell Jr.’s home in Redby on July 27th. He ran inside and officers broke down the door since Donnell was wanted on a tribal warrant. Prosecutors say Donnell opened fire and shot and killed Officer Bialke. Shortly afterward, he was arrested at a nearby home.

Donnell is indicted on 11 counts including murder, assaulting with intent to murder four other officers, and firearms violations.