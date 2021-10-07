Wisconsin man pleads guilty to smuggling bear from Canada to North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR) – A man accused of illegally transporting a black bear carcass from Canada to North Dakota has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Court documents say Joseph Stolarczyk, of Mosinee, Wis. brought the bear across the Pembina Port of Entry after he exceeded the Manitoba bag limit by killing two bears in the same year.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says Stolarczyk pleaded guilty to one count of Unlawful Transportation of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce.

The charge is a misdemeanor. The plea agreement says Stolarczyk could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.