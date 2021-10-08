Halstad, Minn. man arrested after high-speed chase in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested a man Friday after he led authorities on a high-speed chase before he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Fargo.

Thirty-one-year-old Grant Goodsell of Halstad, Minnesota was arrested for DUI, fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

A state trooper was parked along I-29 near the 32nd Ave interchange when Goodsell’s vehicle entered I-29 northbound at a high rate of speed. After the trooper tried to stop Goodsell, he slowed slightly for DOT workers, then quickly accelerated over 100 mph.

The Highway Patrol says Goodsell was traveling around 125 mph when he attempted to exit at 12th Ave. N. He lost control, entered the grass and struck multiple signs. He got out of the car and tried to run away, but was caught and taken into custody.