Melinda’s Garden Moment: Recycling Pots

Look for ways to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic pots

If your shed is like mine it’s filled with stacks of plastic pots. Don’t throw these in the trash. Rather look for ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle these plant pots.

Reuse these containers for various gardening projects. Disinfect the pots by soaking in a solution of one-part bleach and 9 parts water for 10 minutes. Rinse with clear water and now you’re ready to start cuttings and plant seeds.

Use smaller containers to apply fertilizer, animal repellents or other granular material. Just scoop and shake to distribute the fertilizer over the garden bed.

Cover plants with empty pots when applying mulch. Pour on the mulch then lift the pot when the job is finished.

Permanently sink a few pots in the ground and set potted flowers in them. It’s easier on the tree roots and your back.

Use them for double potting. Grow your plant in an old nursery pot and set it inside a decorative pot that lacks drainage.