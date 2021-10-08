Minnesota care homes struggle with record staff shortages

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s senior care homes are struggling with record staff shortages as people leave the industry faster than they can replaced.

The Long-Term Care Imperative says there are 23,000 unfilled senior caregiver positions across Minnesota. That compares with 8,000 last March. And the industry lost 2,000 more workers in August.

Burnout from the pandemic is often cited. Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota, says workers are exhausted from 100-hour weeks and double shifts, in full protective gear during a hot summer.

Many nursing homes have capped admissions until they can hire more people.