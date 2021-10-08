Moorhead High School cuts the ribbon on its new Career Academy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Those with Moorhead area public schools are celebrating a ribbon cutting for a new Career Academy.

It’s designed to engage students in modern career exploration and investigation.

The academy will also be used to help students discover their passions and prepare them for the workforce or college.

“This will help our students be college and career-ready. We are hopeful that when a student leaves Moorhead High they will have some form of certification or credential that will allow them to be marketable or employable, if they choose to enter the world of work or college route,” Moorhead Area Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Lunak said.

Sanford Health announced a $1 million gift to support health career curriculum at the academy.