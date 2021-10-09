18-year-old hospitalized after Moorhead crash faces DWI charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after Moorhead Police say he crashed a vehicle into private property Friday night in the area of 14th Street and 16th Avenue South.

Officers responded to the crash at 10:50 p.m. A witness said a person was lying next to the vehicle and was possibly hurt.

Devon Karau of Moorhead was taken to Sanford Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say “significant” damage was done to the private property as well as the vehicle.

Police say speeding and alcohol were involved. Karau remains in the hospital with formal charges being requested through the Moorhead City Attorney’s Office for 4th degree DWI, reckless driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a facsimile firearm and driving after revocation.