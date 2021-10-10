One Woman Killed, 14 People Wounded During St. Paul Bar Shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul has left one woman dead and 14 other people wounded.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots.

It’s not yet clear what led to the shootings.

Police arrested three men who are being treated at a hospital for injuries from the shootout.

The Seventh Street Truck bar is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL’s Minnesota Wild play.

“Officers rushed to the scene,” said Steve Linders, St. Paul Police PIO.

“They got there quickly and they walked into a hellish situation. Uh, there were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar.

There were gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and there were gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar. All told 15 people were shot.”

The woman in her 20s who was killed is the 32nd homicide victim in St. Paul so far this year.