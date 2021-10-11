Fargo-Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The cities of Fargo and Moorhead recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a ceremony on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Mayors Dr. Tim Mahoney of Fargo and Shelly Carlson of Moorhead spoke to honor the holiday.

Fargo replaced Columbus Day back in 2015 and Moorhead recognized Indigenous People’s Day two years ago.

A special ceremony also honored Native Americans that served in the military. There was also a Pow Wow at Moorhead High School.

In North Dakota State University’s Memorial Union, Indigenous students and graduates tell their stories and talk about the importance of representation in higher education.

The panel spoke about each member’s time at NDSU as an Indigenous person and how this affected their education.

It also served as the unofficial unveiling of the newly named ballroom and theater. The names were changed this summer to the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom and the Anishinabbe Theater.

“There’s nothing quite like walking across campus and hearing someone yell that, ‘Your land doesn’t matter, that you don’t matter.’ Hearing someone say that oil is more important than your sovereignty and that oil is more important than your family,” Tyrel Iron Eyes of Standing Rock said.

Susan and Dan Ninham, co-founders and directors of Northern Indigenous Games, came to visit Agassiz School for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

They help teach Indigenous thinking in an encouraging and fun way, bringing with them traditional medicine games including Alaskan Kickball, tag where everyone is it, a pebble guessing game and more.

Susan and Dan were able to get the students to be loud, get excited, and think more about how they can incorporate tradition into their daily lives.

“The games we’re teaching are various Indigenous games across North America,” Susan said.

“It encourages all students, but specifically Native students, to have a good life on their journey and we provide opportunities for them to do so,” Dan said.

The couple teaches in schools and organizations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.