Man seriously injured after jumping from vehicle in Fargo

Authorities say the incident happened on I-29 southbound at the 13th Avenue South exit

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is seriously injured after jumping from a moving vehicle in Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old man was a passenger when they attempted to jump and was partially run over around 4:30 this afternoon.

It happened on I-29 southbound at the 13th Avenue South exit.

The passenger then attempted to jump the concrete guardrail at the overpass.

Two good samaritans stepped in and prevented the person from further harm.

He was taken to Sanford and is in stable condition. The 33-year-old driver was not injured.