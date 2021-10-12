Police impound car suspected in Dilworth bar burglary

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Investigators have impounded a car that may have been used in a burglary Oct. 8 at the Silver Spike Bar & Grill in Dilworth.

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says police have also identified the driver of the car and found evidence that links the car to the break-in. No one has been arrested.

Money was stolen and gambling machines, doors and cash registers were damaged.

Sharpe says he isn’t sure whether the burglary can be connected to another bar burglary in Fargo. Duffy’s Tavern was burglarized on the morning of Oct. 7.